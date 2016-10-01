DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

Elida spoiled what Cougar fans hoped would be a victorious Homecoming, scoring five times in the first half to blank Van Wert 43-0 on a soggy field at Eggerss Stadium.

The young Cougars couldn’t resist Elida’s big defensive and offensive lines, as the Bulldogs compiled 312 yards of offense while holding Van Wert to just 124 yards.

Jacoby Kelly was the best overall offensive performer, running for 45 yards on 19 carries, but a net loss by other runners left the Cougars with just 32 yards on 32 carries — a yard a carry on average.

Elida quarterback Isaac McAdams ran for 59 yards on eight carries, while Bulldog back Cole Harmon had 58 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

The scoring began on the first kick-off as Elida’s De’angelo Woods caught the ball and scampered 81 yards for a touchdown. Harmon ran for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, Bulldogs with just 12 seconds off the game clock.

The Bulldogs scored twice more in the opening quarter, the first on a 3-yard run by Harmon at 6:55, and the second a 4-yard run by Dan Unruh with 5:05 remaining. Cade Parker kicked the first two of what would be five straight extra points and Elida led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.

It was three more scores in the second period, beginning with a 15-yard run by Harmon with 11:30 left on the clock.

McAdams then exploited a coverage gap in the Cougar secondary and found Woods for a pass that went 75 yards for a touchdown with 8 minutes left to play in the first half. The final score of the game came on an 11-yard run by Unruh with 5:59 remaining in the half.

The remainder of the game included attempts by both teams to get a scoring drive together, with no success.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the Western Buckeye League, with chances running out for a win this season. Elida is now 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the WBL.

Van Wert’s next game will be a road trip down U.S. 127 to Celina to face the Bulldogs, who lost 41-21 to undefeated Wapakoneta on Friday.