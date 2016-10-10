Van Wert independent sports

WORTHINGTON — The Van Wert High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took their talents down to Worthington on Saturday to race in the highly competitive Les Eisenhart Invitational.

The Division II boys’ squad put together its best collective efforts of the season, placing a highly respectable 16th in a 24-team meet that featured primarily Division I schools — including many of the best in the state.

Cal Wolfrum once again led the boys’ team as its top runner, placing 13th out of 213 competitors and covering the 5K course in 16:12.6, a lifetime best. Wolfrum’s time made him the second fastest sophomore and the ninth overall fastest runner in Van Wert’s storied history.

Thane Cowan was the Cougars’ second finisher, taking the 79th place spot in a time of 17:23.9. Stephen Hamblett (92nd in 17:30.6), Cade Chiles (97th in 17:34.8), and Dylan Lautzenheiser (129th in 17:56.2) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert.

Gage Chiles (17:59.2) and Charlie Paquette (18:35.5) also contributed as the varsity team’s sixth and seventh runners. Hamblett, the Chiles’ brothers, and Paquette joined Wolfrum in running the fastest races of their high school careers.

The girls’ squad also put forth its best collective team effort the season. Freshman Jerica Huebner led the Cougars with an 84th place finish, while dropping nearly a minute off her previous season best time. Huebner crossed the line in 20:28.5.

Julia Springer (102nd in 20:45.1) and Caylee Phillips (109th in 20:57.0) were the team’s second and third finishers. Springer and Phillips both also ran their fastest times of the 2016 campaign and finished in the top half of the highly competitive field of primarily Division I runners. Sierra Shaffer and Caton Williamson rounded out Van Wert’s team scoring, while Ali Gemmer and Kaylee Okuly also finished in the team’s top 7.

“Today was a great day for our teams,” said Coach Ryan Holliday. “We came in knowing the competition was going to be unlike anything we’ve seen this year. We also knew the course in Worthington would lend itself to fast times. For those reasons, we came in with a really clear race plan and goals, and so many of us executed that plan to a ‘T’. We were really proud of how our student athletes represented Van Wert and northwest Ohio.”

The boys and girls begin post-season action next Saturday as the teams travel to Wapakoneta to compete in the Western Buckeye League championship meet.