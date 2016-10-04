VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Winter weather is fast approaching and it’s time to stock up on quality items for children. The Fall and Winter Children’s Clothing Resale will be held at Convoy’s Countryside Chapel Church this Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 55 families will be selling their gently used children items such as fall and winter clothing, shoes, boots, coats, pajamas, Halloween outfits, bedding, baby furniture, toys, books, and more. Potential sizes range from newborn to boys’ size 20 and girls’ junior size 5: It’s like shopping 50 garage sales in one stop.

Only top quality items will be offered for sale, with every item inspected. Pay once (cash or check), while proceeds of the sale will be donated to a local charity.

Countryside Chapel UMC is located four miles west of Convoy on Convoy Road. For more information, email Countrysideresale@yahoo.com.