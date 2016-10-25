Connie Cowgill, 75, of Findlay, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2016, at the Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

She was born February 11, 1941, in Mercer County, the daughter of Virgil L. Chaney and Mary E. (Hoffman) Keith, who both preceded her in death. On May 1, 1960, she married Donald Cowgill, who survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Karen (Scott) Hunter of Canal Winchester and Lisa (Dustin) Wilson and Lora Robosky, both of Findlay; a brother, Harold E. Chaney of Manitou Beach, Michigan; one stepbrother, Dave (Linda) Keith of Jefferson City, Missouri; a stepsister, Mary Ellen White of New Bremen; one step-sister-in-law, Helen Keith of New Knoxville; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Her stepfather, Milo J. Keith; a brother, Donald L. Chaney; two stepbrothers, Robert and Milo Keith; two sisters-in-law, Judy Chaney and Nancy Chaney; and four nieces and nephews, also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 5, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with the Rev. Randy Bevington officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Bridge Hospice in Findlay (1900 S. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840), or Cancer Patient Services (1800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 120, Findlay, OH 45840).

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.