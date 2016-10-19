The Isaac Van Wart Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met recently at the Elks Lodge. 13 members and three guests attended. Regent Mickey McConahay opened the meeting, minutes were read, the President General’s message was given and the Treasurer’s report was included. The Van Wert Chapter donated Vietnam memorial pins to the American Legion that were given to Vietnam veterans on Memorial Day. The Chapter held their grave marking ceremony at Woodland Cemetery on May 14 for deceased members Marjory Jones and Cheryl Miller.

Mr. Frank Minnig presented the program “Inside the Civil War”. Frank and 4 other local men toured all the major battlefields. Two-thirds of soldiers died of disease or infection during this war. Battles in the south were named after the nearest town. The north named their battles by nearby rivers. Frank mentioned several men he met at different battlefields and how they shared much information about them. Frank concluded his program with a slide show of the battlefields he had visited.