VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Civil Service Commission will hold a competitive examination at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Vantage Career Center to create an eligibility list for the appointment of a firefighter to the Van Wert Fire Department.

Those wanting to take the examination must file an application with the Van Wert Fire Department in the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., on or before 4 p.m. Friday, November 11.

Application forms will be available at 9 a.m. Friday, October 14, at the Fire Department’s Watch Room, (first floor) in the Municipal Building during or after building business hours.