VW independent/submitted information

Real-life examples of hope growing out of hopelessness will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, October 20, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “Redeemed: A Real-Life Cinderella Story,” features interviews with destitute Filipino children whose lives changed dramatically after the children were accepted into a ballet school.

“These are not only human beings who want bread, clothes, and a roof over their head,” says Father Rocky Evangelista, a priest who was instrumental in connecting the children with ballet. “These are children who want to change the world.”

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to share stories about times they’ve seen difficult situations redeemed.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for October 27: “Dealing with Difficult People: Secrets for everyday life from a hostage negotiator.”