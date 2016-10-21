Print for later

Charles L. “Larry” Rowan, 85, of Delphos, passed away Friday, October 21, 2016, at The Meadows of Kalida.

He was born November 9, 1930, in Toledo, the son of Charles W. Rowan and Jenny (Bare) Rowan-LoPresto, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, David and Anthony Rowan, both of Toledo; a daughter, Cindy (Dick) Langenderfer of Toledo; one sister, Pat Smiley of Farmville, Virginia; two grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew, and three great-nieces.

Three sisters, Margie Gray, Beverly Wast, and Susan Morton; and a brother, Duane Rowan, also preceded him in death.

There will be no funeral services or visitation.

Arrangements were handled by Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.