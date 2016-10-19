Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce has announced nominees for this year’s 2016 Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon, to be held at noon Friday, November 4, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

The nominees are divided into seven separate categories, as follows:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship — Alliance Automation, KAM Manufacturing, McCoy’s Flowers, M&M RV Electronics, Times Bulletin Media

Charitable Non-Profit — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize & Van Wert County, First United Methodist Church, United Way of Van Wert County, Van Wert Humane Society

Service Industry Showcase — Laurie’s Naturescapes, Moore Insurance Service, Wallace Plumbing & Underground, Westwood Car Wash

Retail Excellence — BHS Gunshop, Chuck & Deb’s Bait Shop, MOD Boutique, The Bridge

Palate Pleaser — K & K Country Meats, Ohio City Express Carryout, Truly D’vine Bread Company, Wild Hare BBQ, Willow Bend Country Club

Community Champion — Hair to Stay, Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, L & S House of Pastries, Purmort Brothers, Quality Painting & Roofing

Enterprise Recognition — Anytime Fitness, Apex Clean Energy, Eberle Photography, Gen-X Training Studio, Kitchens & Bath Plus, Schrader Realty LLC, TAG Menswear.

Tickets for the luncheon are $18 for an individual and $135 for a table for eight. Deadline to register at the Chamber office, 419.238.4390, is Tuesday, November 1.