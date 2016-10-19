By Danny Pawlick

Both the girls and guys teams for cross country earned runner-up last Saturday at Columbus Grove’s NWC Meet. “It was pretty baller,” said senior Brooke Ripley, regarding the outcome of both the girls’ and boys’ teams. There were seven other schools competing. Junior Ashley Bowen also beat the school record with a time of 18:54 and won the conference meet.

The football team played great last Friday night at Delphos Jefferson, but unfortunately fell to the Wildcats. The final score was 12 to 20. Sophomore Josiah Irwin said before the game, “Yeah, they’re a tough team, but I think we can take them.” There are still two games left of the season against Bluffton and Paulding.

Sophomore Chelsea Taylor from the Knights cheer squad said, “Yes, we’ve been working on new stunts and putting together a lift crew,” regarding basketball season. The majority of the football cheerleaders will also be in basketball cheer. The cheerleaders go to competitions, about two in the summer and three in the winter. “We improve every time,” said Taylor.

Photo caption: Several of the football team members watch from the sidelines during the game against Delphos Jefferson last Friday night at Delphos Jefferson during first quarter. (Photo submitted.)