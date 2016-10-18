Print for later

Bernard L. Smith, 91, of Convoy, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born January 5, 1925, in Van Wert County, the son of Lester Sylvester and Pricilla Mae (Johnson) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Duane H. Smith of Golden Valley, Arizona; and one sister, Louise Earnest of Mesa, Arizona.

A brother, Stanley Smith, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Jon Exman officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.