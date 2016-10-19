By Hope Wallace

What does it mean to be a member of the Wassenberg Art Center? First, what it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean we are a “club” that excludes others. Almost every event we host is open to the public and our members heroically help make that happen. Our founder, Charles Wassenerg, wanted to see art available to everyone, so we are keeping that promise. Could we do what we do without our members who help support our programming? Absolutely not. To you, Wassenberg Art Center, member, thank you.

What does it take to become a member of the Wassenberg Art Center? We have memberships beginning at only $25 per year! Besides our heartfelt gratitude, and a warm fuzzy feeling knowing you are supporting the growth of the arts, youth programming and fun times in our region? You get also discounts and pre-mailings on all our events, classes. Think about joining our ranks! Most importantly, thank you to 200-plus individuals and families who have stepped up in the last five years to double our membership numbers. Woot! You are truly awesome.

The 39th Annual Photography Exhibit ends this Sunday, October 23! Check out the wonderful work of photographers in our region. Enhance your home by supporting their hard work by purchasing local, original art for your enjoyment (hey…it won’t fade).

Our Halloween event Mausoleum Masquerade tickets are still available for general seating but selling quickly! Electro-swing d.j.Vourteque is returning and bringing performing friends. Joining him will be Pyroscope and a new act from Dayton convening to celebrate the un-dead. Judged costume contest, freakish food, cash bar, music, dancing, raffles, door prizes and all around bizarre good times. October 29, 7 p.m. – midnight (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) We’ll be waiting for you.

Artists and Photographers the next exhibit to prepare for will be the Wassenberg Artist Member Exhibit & Sale just in time for holiday shopping season! Call for entries are lined up and ready to head out the door. This is an all-out make-stuff type of sale and all work is accepted, all you have to do is join the Wassenberg Art Center (if you haven’t already). We have a juror determine awards. Art check-in is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 12, and 13 from 1–5 p.m. An entry form with complete details will be mailed to members shortly and will be available on our website soon as well. We hope to see you and your work for this fun annual tradition.

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques, an ongoing class, meets Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. – noon. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Bring basic watercolor materials. Online sign-up available.

ArtNight: Free. Thursdays 6 – 9 p.m. Ongoing. Cash bar. This week…maybe we’ll make some disembodied hands for our upcoming Mausoleum Masquerade. Halloween decoration making is in full swing. Join in on the party!

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Sign up whenever you want. We still have space available in our popular ArtReach after school art program! Ages 7-11 meet on Tuesdays and ages 12 and up meet on Thursdays. This after-school art program continues for the duration of the school year. Students receive a snack and then get down to creating! Parents can drop off their youngsters after school and pick them up at 5 p.m. Our program provides students with a much needed boost in visual art instruction, which has been proven to boost critical thinking, math skills and many other academic and social benefits. ArtReach instructor Diane Bendele earned her bachelors degree in art education from Bowling Green State University and her Masters degree in education from Ohio State. As an art educator for 35 years, she has worked with students of all ages in the traditional classroom setting as well as the online classroom. She has organized student art exhibits, and served as judge for art shows. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Most supplies will be provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are also available on a limited basis and go quickly. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

NEW! Drawing Basic Anatomy: November 9, 16, 21, 29 from 6 – 8 p.m. Recommended ages: 15 and up. Instructor: Matt Temple. Matt holds a degree in computer animation and multimedia from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Defiance College. He has been a frequent instructor at the Wassenberg Art Center and also serves as the office manager there. Matt’s work has been selected consistently in many area exhibits and competitions and he has a strong command of rendering human anatomy. Persons with any skill level will feel at home in this class. Costs are WAC members: $40 and regular price is $45.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.