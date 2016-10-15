Barbara A. Pemberton, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 21, 1941, in Cleveland, the daughter of Calvin and Helen (Winkler) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She married Dale Pemberton, who survives in Van Wert.

Survivors include two children, Elizabeth Pemberton of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the Rev. James Pemberton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two sisters, Stephanie (Doug) Bay of St. Louis, Missouri, and Martha (Steve) Briner of St. Charles, Missouri.

A sister, Linda Oligschlaeger, also preceded her in death.

Barbara was a school administrator for Paulding County Schools for 20 years and taught at Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 14 years. She was one of the founders and former board president of Wee Care Day Care Center in Van Wert, and a supporter of Brumback Library in Van Wert. She loved quilting and gardening and competed in many quilting and photography events.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 17, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Karl A. Frincke officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

