VW independent/submitted information

Auditions for the 10th annual “Ohio Has Talent!” competition will be held Friday and Saturday, November 4-5. Times are 5-9 p.m. on November 4 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 5 at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. Audition applications are due by Friday, October 28.

The top acts will perform in the February 17, 2017, show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio in Van Wert. All entertainment talents are welcome, including single and group acts. Talents beyond singing and dancing are especially encouraged to audition.

Contestants will compete for prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250 for first-, second- and third-place, respectively. Winners are based solely on votes collected from the audience.

“Ohio Has Talent!” is a benefit show for Community Health Professionals’ Home Care & Hospice Patient Care Fund.

Audition applications are available at the CHP office, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert or can be downloaded at www.ComHealthPro.org. For more information, call Kim Mason at 419.238.9223.