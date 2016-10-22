Linda Lape cuts the ribbon on the 2016 edition of the Van Wert Apple Festival on Friday morning. Lape is the daughter of the late Carl Lape, the longtime Van Wert County Fruit Growers Association member and past president to whom this year’s Apple Fest was dedicated. Looking on are Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and other Fruit Growers Association members. The festival continues today at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent