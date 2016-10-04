VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Van Wert County 4-H Endowment Board will be conducting its second 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Day fundraiser event this Saturday, October 8, at Lincoln Ridge Farms. The event will raise money for memorials for the Brower 4-H Family, the Benson 4-H Family, academic scholarships for graduating 4-H seniors, scholarships and financial assistance to 4-H youth interested in attending 4-H Camp Palmer, and 4-H club grants for community service projects and special programs.

Registration for the race will begin at 9 a.m., with the Kiddie Race at 9:45 a.m., and 5K Walk Run starting at 10 that morning. Cost to register for the race is $25 and entries will be taken the morning of the race. The memorials, and awards for the race will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

Following the race this year, families are invited to explore Lincoln Ridge and all it has to offer. For more information about the events at Lincoln Ridge, check out its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lincolnridgefarms/

Those who don’t want to run or walk in the race can participate in activities like cornhole or a pumpkin decorating contest, check out visiting insects from the Ohio State University Entomology lab, play games, or get one’s face painted. Activities are covered with a $10 ticket for Lincoln Ridge for the day.

To download the registration forms and find more information about running or walking the 5K or participating in the Family Fun Day, go to the following website: http://go.osu.edu/4h5k

One does not have to be a 4-H member or volunteer to participate in this event.

