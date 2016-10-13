VW independent/submitted information

Paul Hoverman, director of the biennial Van Wert Community Messiah performance, has announced the rehearsal schedule for the volunteer chorus.

The first rehearsal will be Saturday, November 5, from 3 to 5 p.m., in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert. All other rehearsals will be on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m., beginning with Sunday, November 13. The performance will be Sunday, December 11, at 7 p.m. at First UM Church in Van Wert.

A volunteer chorus of approximately 75 singers joins a professional chamber orchestra and four professional soloists. Anyone high school age and older wanting to sing in the chorus is invited to attend the first rehearsal. The ability to sing in tune and the desire to be a part of a wonderful musical and Christmas tradition are the only requirements.

Music books are available for those who do not have their own copy. Those who own their own copy are encouraged to bring them. It is highly recommended for singers to attend the majority of rehearsals.

The Van Wert community tradition of a Messiah performance dates back to pre-World War II years. Since 1992, it has been a biennial tradition. Hoverman will be conducting his 11th performance of Messiah. The December performance will include Part I, as well as “The Trumpet Shall Sound”, “Worthy is the Lamb/Amen”, and the “Hallelujah Chorus”.

The performance is sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation, in cooperation with First United Methodist Church. For more information, email paulhoverman@gmail.com.