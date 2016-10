Submitted information

There were more than 100 runners for this year’s Apple Festival Fun Run.

The top finishers in each age group were: Brinley Moody (8 and under girls), Keaten Welch (8 and under boys), Aubrey Metzger (9-10 girls), Kellin Putman (9-10 boys), Sofia Houg (11-12 girls) and Isaac Kline (11-12 boys).