First United Methodist Church Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, will be hosting its second annual Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Area residents interested exhibiting as a crafter or vendor should contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or by email at aellerbrock@wcoil.com.