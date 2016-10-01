Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave., is hosting a Trunk or Treat event that is open to all children.

The event will take place this Sunday, October 30, from 3-5 p.m. Come in costume and go from trunk to trunk to get some great treats. There will also be carnival games, face painting, and refreshments.

This event is free and put on by the church’s youth group.

Phone the church office for more information at 419.238.0631, extension 302.