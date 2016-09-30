topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Sep. 30, 2016

VW independent/submitted information

Kicking off the 2015 YWCA Festival of Trees celebration is Gingerbread Junction, to be held Saturday, November 5.

Gingerbread Junction 11-2014-Jacob Barnes

This youngster is having fun decorating his own gingerbread house during a previous Gingerbread Junction event at the YWCA of Van Wert County. (VW independent file photo)

Children and family members of all ages are welcome to create a lasting memory at the gingerbread workshop. Santa Claus himself will also be making a special guest appearance.

Each child will decorate a gingerbread house to take home. All supplies are included, and the cost is $10 per gingerbread house.

Pre-registration and payment is required, with registration beginning Monday, October 3. Session times available include 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 to register.

The YWCA’s general operating hours are 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is a United Way agency and a is funded by The Van Wert County Foundation.

POSTED: 09/30/16 at 7:17 am. FILED UNDER: News