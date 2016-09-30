VW independent/submitted information

Kicking off the 2015 YWCA Festival of Trees celebration is Gingerbread Junction, to be held Saturday, November 5.

Children and family members of all ages are welcome to create a lasting memory at the gingerbread workshop. Santa Claus himself will also be making a special guest appearance.

Each child will decorate a gingerbread house to take home. All supplies are included, and the cost is $10 per gingerbread house.

Pre-registration and payment is required, with registration beginning Monday, October 3. Session times available include 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 to register.

The YWCA’s general operating hours are 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is a United Way agency and a is funded by The Van Wert County Foundation.