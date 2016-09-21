Do you remember those happy days of growing up in the 1970s, sitting around the television as a family, watching and laughing to shows like “Happy Days”? For over a decade, from 1974-1984, the Cunningham family came into our living rooms and helped lighten our day with laughter. Based in Milwaukee, the show introduced us to Richie Cunningham (the grown up Opie from Mayberry,) his friends Potsie, Ralph Malph, and, of course, Arthur Fonzarelli, better known as “The Fonz.” Many others starred in the show as well, but each week you could count on seeing Richie, Potsie, and Ralph sitting in a booth at Al’s Diner.

Starting on Thursday evening, September 29, and on through Saturday, October 1, we are turning Van Wert into Milwaukee and the “Happy Days” scene. Potsie (Anson Williams) and Ralph Malph (Donnie Most) will be in town making appearances all over in preparation for their show “Happy Days Live!” at the Niswonger on October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Some people may be wondering exactly what this show will be like. I have been talking with the show’s producer and even with Anson and Ralph to find out exactly what to expect. You will see special never before seen clips of the “Happy Days” TV show and hear first-hand from Ralph and Potsie about the behind the scenes episodes and stories. This tandem of troublemakers will make you laugh once again as we all re-live those happy days of our youth. And when I say our youth, I am actually talking about two generations: those from the ‘50s and ‘60s, when the setting took place, and also from the ‘70s and ‘80s when it aired on ABC.

Now what you may not know is that both Potsie and Ralph are quite accomplished singers. If you recall, Potsie would occasionally sing on the show; usually to his girlfriend, Richie’s sister, Joanie, played by Erin Moran. So part of the show will also include some of that great Rock & Roll music from the era of the ‘50s and ‘60s. They will be backed by a band they are bringing with them from New York. I’ve heard Donnie Most sing with this big band and they are extremely polished and a lot of fun to hear.

So now you know about the show, I want to see you there! As an added surprise, you will also see some Van Wert area celebrities strutting their best moves on stage to a Rock & Roll song especially for them. Our celebrities (who might actually steal the show) are VWHS Principal and former football coach Bob Priest, Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder, Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman, former Parkway band director and current director of the Van Wert Area Community Band Richard Sherrick, and even a ringer: Kim Hohman of Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks. There may even be another surprise guest.

You can still get tickets at the Niswonger box office or even that night at the door. Remember, it’s Saturday, October 1, at 7:30 p.m. The whole evening will be filled with joy and laughter as we recall the happy days which are yours and my happy days! I invite you to come and laugh with me and all my friends at the Niswonger with “Happy Days Live!” Potsie and Ralph are really looking forward to seeing you soon.

FINÉ.