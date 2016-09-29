VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is currently taking registrations for boys and girls in grades 3-6 who would like to play YMCA basketball.

This league is designed to educate and develop the participants in the fundamentals of basketball. During the season, teams will focus on individual improvement and team development. The divisions are as follows: 3-4 Grade Girls, 3-4 Grade Boys, 5-6 Grade Girls, and 5-6 Grade Boys.

The 3-4 Grade Boys Division will play games on Monday nights, November 7-December 12. The 5-6 Grade Boys Division will play Tuesday nights, November 8-December 13.

All girls’ leagues will play Saturday mornings, November 5-December 17, with no games on November 26, due to Thanksgiving.

Registration runs through October 17. To ensure proper organization of the leagues a $25 late registration fee will be applied beginning October 18. To register, come to the YMCA front desk, visit www.vwymca.org, or call the Y at 419.238.0443.

More information can be found about this and all other programs offered at the Van Wert YMCA by calling the above number or visiting the website above.