DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although it’s been more than 1½ years since Van Wert native Scott Niswonger had the idea for a park on the site of his former childhood school, and more than a year since ground was broken on the Franklin Park project. Despite delays, mostly due to planning of the park, those involved in the project were pleased to see work officially begin Thursday on the approximately $1.5 million project.

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, Parks Director Sue Heppeard, Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) Executive Secretary Seth Baker, and Alexander & Bebout President Sara Zura were all at the park site Thursday to watch excavation work begin on the property.

The work follows curbing, parking, and street work that took place this summer around the site in preparation for the start of the park project. A committee that included Baker, Niswonger, Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Van Wert City Superintendent of Schools Ken Amstutz, Heppeard, and Foundation Trustees Chuck Koch, Thad Lichtensteiger, and the late Mike Gearhart.

Baker, who said the VWCF would be funding the majority of the project, likely through its Alice Anderson and Flickinger funds (particularly appropriate, since the Flickinger Fund founder was a school principal), also noted that other park donors include Niswonger, who pledged $250,000 to the project, as well as a $47,000 matching grant from outdoor equipment maker GameTime for half the cost of playground equipment at the park.

Others wanting to donate toward the project can do so by contacting the VWCF office on East Main Street at 419.238.1743.

Baker said the project would be completed in stages over a three-year period. This fall, utility work and sidewalks will be completed, while work will also begin on a large shelterhouse/pavilion designed to resemble the former Franklin Elementary School building’s architecture.

The pavilion/shelterhouse, once completed, will provide a bus shelter for 70-100 students, while also holding 100 picnic tables, and restroom and storage facilities for the park.

Next year, work will begin on a children’s playground and splash pad, while trees will likely be planted next fall, Baker said.

In 2018, work will begin on basketball and pickleball courts, as well as a skate park that has yet to be designed.

Zura noted that the project has been aligned with GPS, which took additional time to coordinate, but should make work go quicker, and be more precise. Much of the design work on the park was assisted by Niswonger’s architect, John Fisher, and Nashville, Tennessee-based Hodgson-Douglas landscape design firm, which Niswonger has used on a number of projects.

Mayor Mazur said the park would also be a benefit to economic development.

“People looking us over will see that we are a family caring community,” he noted.