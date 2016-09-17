Submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club will be holding a turkey shoot starting at noon Sunday, October 9, on the club grounds two miles east of Willshire on Ohio 81.

Only 12-gauge shotguns will be permitted and shells will be furnished. Youth shoots for young people ages 16 and under will also be held. Only 20-gauge shotguns will be permitted for the youth shoots and shells will be furnished.

A lunch stand will also be available. Both events are open to the public.