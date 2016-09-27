Van Wert High School Student Council announces this year’s 2016-2017 football Homecoming court. Homecoming ceremonies will take place this Friday, September 30, at Eggerss Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. Senior queen candidates include (front row, from the left) Sierra Blackmore, Peyton Fleming, and Aimee Nicolai; underclassman attendants are (back row) Grace Spoor, freshman attendant; Adrianna Grothause, sophomore attendant; and Kylee Bagley, junior attendant. (VWHS photo)