VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC), the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, and the Office of the Mayor of the City of Van Wert jointly announce a posting for the job of economic development director.

The VWAEDC is a 501(c)(3) corporation created by Van Wert city and county officials together to pursue economic and community development efforts in the county. The corporate board of nine members has elected officers, approved bylaws, and is set to begin conducting interviews for the key position of director.

The board has put in place a plan to identify, recruit, and select a director who will be responsible for providing leadership, management and administrative duties in coordinating and directing all economic, downtown and community development programs. The programs and initiatives will be developed in conjunction with the board of trustees and members of VWAEDC. These efforts are focused to expand, enhance and retain the manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, education and retail businesses of the Van Wert area.

For those who have interest, the job description is posted at whyvanwert.org/economic-development-advisory-group/ and inquiries for further information can be sent to vanwertedc@gmail.com.