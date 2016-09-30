VW independent/submitted information

Have you ever thought about doing yoga but feel intimidated, scared, or like you wouldn’t know what you’re doing? Well, the YWCA of Van Wert County has just the thing for you!

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be holding free “Intro to Yoga” clinics, offered at three different times to hopefully meet most schedules. The clinics will be held in the Fitness Studio on Tuesday, October 4, at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m.; and Thursday, October 6, at 10 a.m.

The clinics will be instructed by Teresa Schalois, a native of Van Wert who has taught in the fitness industry for the past 36 years, and will cover the names of basic yoga moves and learning proper form, the benefits of yoga, and an actual learning session. All who attend at least one session will be placed in a drawing for a free prize.

“The purpose of yoga is to create strength, awareness and harmony in both the mind and body,” explains Natalie Nevins, D.O., a board-certified osteopathic family physician and certified Kundalini Yoga instructor in Hollywood, California. “The relaxation techniques incorporated in yoga can lessen chronic pain, such as lower back pain, arthritis, headaches and carpal tunnel syndrome.”

Other physical benefits of yoga include:

Increased flexibility

Increased muscle strength and tone

Improved respiration, energy and vitality

Maintaining a balanced metabolism

Weight reduction

Cardio and circulatory health

Improved athletic performance

Protection from injury

Lower blood pressure

Reduced insomnia

Aside from the physical benefits, there are many mental benefits as well. For example, one of the best benefits of yoga is how it helps a person manage stress, which is known to have devastating effects on the body and mind. “Stress can reveal itself in many ways, including back or neck pain, sleeping problems, headaches, drug abuse, and an inability to concentrate,” says Dr. Nevins. “Yoga can be very effective in developing coping skills and reaching a more positive outlook on life.”

Yoga’s incorporation of breathing can help improve a person’s mental well-being.

“Regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness, increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns, relaxes the mind, centers attention, and sharpens concentration,” says Dr. Nevins.

The “Intro to Yoga” Clinics are free and open to the public. All men and women are welcome, as well as children ages 11 and up, with parental guidance only. Comfortable clothing is urged, personal yoga mats are welcome.

For more information, contact J.J. McClain, YWCA health & wellness coordinator, at 419.238.6639 or email jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.