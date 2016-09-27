VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the November 8 General Election is 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 11. The Board office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. on October 11.

Those not currently registered in Van Wert County or who have moved since the November general election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration.

Registration locations in Van Wert County are: Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback Library and the Delphos Public Library; Van Wert County Department of Human Services; WIC (Women, Infants, Children), the county treasurer’s and auditor’s offices and the Title Department in the Courthouse and the Board of Elections office at 120 E. Main St.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board office at 419.238.4192.