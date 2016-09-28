VW independent/submitted information

Food collections are underway in preparation for the United Way’s Day of Caring this Friday, September 30.

During the day on Friday, barrels will be collected and items will be sorted at the Vantage Career Center bus garage. Those wanting to help sort should arrive between 8-8:30 a.m. that day.

Drop-off locations open to the public through Thursday include: Brewed Expressions, Citizens National Bank, Dollar General, First Bank of Berne, First Federal Savings & Loan, First Financial offices, Marsh Supermarket, Quick Lane, Save-A-Lot Foods, State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast’s office, Taylor’s Auto, US Bank, Van Wert Bedrooms, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, the United Way office, Wells Fargo Bank and Walmart.

For more information on the United Way Day of Caring or to volunteer with the food drive, contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email unitedway109@gmail.com, visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org or check the organization out on Facebook.