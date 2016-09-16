Trella M. Gause, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 19, 1931, in Whitley County, Indiana, the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Marker) Gross, who both preceded her in death. On September 16, 1950, she married Murray A. Gause, who survives at the residence.

Trella was a homemaker and drove a bus for the handicapped. She then retired from driving bus in the city. She was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, and was serving as a deaconess. She was a 1949 graduate of Huntertown (Indiana) High School. She was a member of Twigs I and volunteered on demand in the church and community.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Mark (Mona) Gause of Lillian, Alabama; two daughters, Marlene (David) Warnecke of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Roxanne (Tim) Wyman of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Derek and Jordan Gause, Sara and Clint Warnecke, and Averil Dunn and Andrea Miller; and seven great-grandchildren.

A son, Rex Ivan Gause, and one brother, Thomas Gross, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 19, at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. A committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Eel River Cemetery in Eel River Township, Allen County, Indiana.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, September 18, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

