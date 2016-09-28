Twenty-three outstanding Vantage seniors were recently selected as members of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). They were introduced and inducted at the annual NTHS banquet held in the Commons Area on September 27. In addition to the guests of honor, parents, home school administrators, and Vantage staff attended the banquet to recognize this elite group of students.

NTHS membership is the highest award for excellence in career technical education and is a reliable indicator of performance and leadership in the workplace. Students who achieved a 3.5 grade point average or better, while maintaining a 95 percent attendance rate at Vantage, were eligible to apply for membership. In addition to submitting a resume and writing an essay stating why they would like to be a part of the NTHS, the students also were required to obtain three teacher recommendations.

Students are selected for membership in NTHS as a reward for excellence in workforce education; to develop self-esteem, pride and encourage students to reach for higher levels of achievement; and to promote business and industry’s critical workplace values – honesty, responsibility, initiative, teamwork, productivity, leadership, and citizenship. The main purpose of the National Technical Honor Society is to reward scholastic achievement in career technical education. Membership encourages skill development, honesty, service, leadership, citizenship, and individual responsibility.

Congratulations to these newly inducted National Technical Honor Society members for the 2016-2017 school year: Brittany Batten (Paulding), Health Technology; Alexie Bennett (Antwerp), Medical Office Management; Joe Callow (Crestview), Industrial Mechanics; Cooper Clouse (Parkway), Precision Machining; Josiah Dealey (Crestview), Industrial Mechanics; Andrew Foust (Delphos Jefferson), Network Systems; Kaleb Hanicq (Ottoville), Network Systems; Halie Hileman (Parkway), Cosmetology; Bryce Hoehn (Ottoville), Network Systems; Ryan Hoersten (Ft. Jennings), Precision Machining; Julie Holbrooks (Wayne Trace), Health Technology; Nathan Klima (Wayne Trace), Network Systems; Andrea Kremer (Paulding), Interactive Media; Aubrey Kremer (Paulding), Interactive Media; Kenedy Painter (Parkway), Cosmetology; Alexa Plescher (Delphos Jefferson), Health Technology; Kelsey Shaffer (Crestview), Early Childhood Education; Madison Shepherd (Lincolnview), Medical Office Management; Daniel Sinn (Wayne Trace), Ag & Industrial Power Technology; TrishaKay Summers (Crestview), Network Systems; Michael Taylor (Antwerp), Electricity; Angela Tenwalde (Kalida), Early Childhood Education; Thomas Waldick (Ottoville), Network Systems.