Recently Stoneco Scott Quarry hosted Mrs. Arnold’s third grade class for a field trip /tour of the quarry . The students enjoyed several educational fun activities and quarry safety training followed by a delicious lunch. In the afternoon the group traveled to the Aggregate Lab where they were able to assist in performing assorted lab tests, crafted a dinosaur planter, and dug in sand piles for hidden coin tokens which could be traded for prizes. Mrs. Arnold commented that this was one of the most adventurous, educational and fun field trips she has ever seen. Many of the

children agreed that it is at the top of their list as well. Stoneco Quarry is located at 2364 Richey Road. Field trip requests can be made by calling Robin Kraner at the quarry lab at 419.622.3300. There is no charge for the field trip/tours.