Rally Day 2016 will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, September 25, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with worship. Lunch follows at 10:45 that morning and youth and adult activities will start at 11:30 a.m.

Rally Day traditionally signals the beginning of the new Sunday school and youth ministries year. Enjoy a “rally” day filled with Christian fellowship, fun, and food.

The church will provide sandwiches, beverages, and table service and asks that each family attending bring a hot or cold covered dish for all to share.

The church is located on the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert. For more information, visit the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com or call the church office 419.238.6336.