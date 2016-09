Crestview senior Griffen Waltmire is shown presenting Lt. Josh Morales of The Salvation Army donations raised by Waltmire and his friends, Jonah Updegrove, Sarah Haggerty, Josiah Updegrove, Austin Habegger, Tyler White, and Janie Boroff. Lemonade was sold and donations were accepted during Wren Days weekend for the LemonAid for Hungry Kids fundraiser. (photo submitted)