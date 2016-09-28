Print for later

Lima Florida Properties LLC to Daniel R. Arant, lot 85-7, Delphos subdivision.

Wilfred C. Davis to Kaleb S. Rank, portion of section 35, Ridge Township.

O. James Doner and Virginia Doner to O. James Doner and Virginia Doner, portion of section 8, Ridge Township.

John D. Slagle and Janet L. Slagle to John D. Slagle, Janet L. Slagle, and Susan M. Slagle, portion of section 19, Liberty Township.

John D. Slagle, Janet L. Slagle, Melanie A. Bowen, Melanie A. Slagle, Jeffrey R. Bowen, Susan M. Slagle, and Susan M. Army to John D. Slagle, Janet L. Slagle, and Susan M. Slagle, portion of section 19, Liberty Township.

John D. Slagle and Janet L. Slable to John D. Slagle, Janet L. Slagle, and Melanie A. Bowen, portion of section 19, Liberty Township.

Linda L. Snyder, Terrill L. Snyder, and Terrill Snyder to Alvin Donaldson, inlot 538, Ohio City.

Beth Ann Skym and Beth A. Skym to James E. Skym Jr., portion of inlot 153, Delphos.

Brent E. Brickner and Brent Brickner to Brent E. Brickner Living Trust, portion of section 20, Washington Township.

Alec J. Purport to Seth A. Zuber, inlot 3644, Van Wert.

Estate of Virginia P. Gunter to Gerald S. Looser and Mary E. Looser, portion of inlot 972, Delphos.

110 W. 2nd Trust to Kathie M. Hicks, portion of inlot 1017, Van Wert.

Cox Family Revocable Living Trust to Daniel David Everidge, portion of outlot 16, Wren.

Jay E. Ehrsam and Kristi A. Ehrsam to S & L Commercial Properties LLC, lot 322-5, Van Wert subdivision.

Ronald R. Brickner to Ronald R. Brickner Living Trust, portion of section 20, Washington Township.