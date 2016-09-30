Submitted information

The Read & Review Book Club of First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, will meet at noon Thursday, October 6, in the Fellowship Hall.

The book, The Boys In the Boat by David James Brown, will be moderated by Evelyn Schwartz. Area residents are welcome to bring a sack lunch, while desserts will be provided by Ruth Duprey. A $2.50 donation will be accepted, and this will go to mission projects.

All are welcome to attend.