Randi Jean (Long) Wise, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Sunday, September 25, 2016, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 10, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Robert D. Long, who survives in Middle Point, and D. Jean (Ross) Long, who preceded her in death.

Other survivors include three children, Codi Wise of Van Wert, Robert (Aubrey) Wise of Columbia, South Carolina, and Amber (Julian) Walls of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a brother, Robert D. (Laurie) Long of Middle Point; two sisters, Sherry (Randy) Craig of Van Wert and Angie (Mike) Shellabarger of Middle Point; four grandchildren, Emma and Clarissa Walls and Olivia and Oscar Wise; and one stepgranddaughter, Sara Walls. She was also a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Randi attended First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She was a very generous and kind-hearted person, with a “heart of gold”. Randi enjoyed her flowers, sewing, and baking (she was known for her famous cinnamon rolls). Most importantly, she loved her kids, cherished her grandchildren, and loved and enjoyed her family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church Food Pantry or Boy Scout Troop 35 in Van Wert.

