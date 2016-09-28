VW independent/submitted information

Those who have attended events at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center know a trip to the Niswonger is more than a show, it is an experience. On Saturday, October 8, at 3 p.m., all ages will experience the jungle when “Jack Hanna: Into the Wild Live!” comes to the NPAC stage.

Beginning at 2 that afternoon, an hour prior to “Jungle Jack” Hanna’s stage time, kids and their families can enjoy a jungle pre-show party sponsored by The Animal Clinic of Van Wert (Tom and Leslie Wilkin) and Gary Taylor of Taylor Auto Sales Inc.

This jungle-themed pre-show party will be packed with engaging fun. The ukulele-playing Atomic Sharks are back for more. Kids love them and can’t get enough of the fun and energy they produce from two wild and crazy guys, two ukuleles, and some silly songs.

Join them as they liven up the pre-show party in the Niswonger’s Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby. Also featured at the pre-show party will be face painting by some savvy local artists, as well as balloon art provided by local entertainer Aaron Roehm. It all begins at 2 at the Niswonger.

The Niswonger is offering a rare pre-release ticket buying opportunity for “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!” for all patrons who purchase tickets to Jack Hanna’s “Into the Wild Live!” show.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is another family show that is wildly popular and comes to the Niswonger on Saturday, February 25, 2017, for two showtimes at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ticket buyers for Jack Hanna can access pre-sale tickets and choice seats prior to the November 23 release date. Contact the Box Office for more information.

“Jack Hanna: Into the Wild Live!” is presented by committed sponsor Belna Petroleum of Rockford. Supporting Sponsors are Betsey’s Boutique Shop and Dr. Jon Romer Optometrist.

Tickets for “Jack Hanna: Into The Wild Live!” as low as $15 can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG and through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.