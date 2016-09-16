VW independent/submitted information

This year’s Walk for Life was a big success for the Pregnancy Life Center. The fundraiser included 350 walkers who gathered at Fountain Park fully prepared to “Love Out Loud” (this year’s theme for the walk).

Of the 350 participants, 160 of them were sponsored walkers who helped raise the most money the PLC has ever raised for its walk. The walk’s results could not have come at a better time, as the PLC is preparing to become a medical clinic and offer free Ultrasounds and STI testing to the community.

The Walk for Life fundraising total was $62,886 — a combination of what was raised through business and church sponsorships and what individual walkers raised.

Business and church sponsorship of the walk begins in the spring, is board led, and accounted for $21,945 of the $62,886. The individually-sponsored walkers accounted for the other $40,941.

“We needed the walkers to raise at least $35,000, so to come out several thousand above that number is truly a blessing, and, for us, validates what we are doing here,” says Trina Langdon, Pregnancy Life Center director.

Top individual fundraisers included Ron Ripley, Jennings Road Church of Christ, $5,385; Anita Searl, Jennings Road Church of Christ, $3,315; Mindy Longwell, Trinity Friends Church, $1,385; and Linda Baker, New Horizons Community Church, $1,365.

“We appreciate all of our walkers, but this group of four raised a quarter of the total,” says Langdon. “That is huge! Without them, we would have come in under our budget need.”

The top churches this year included Jennings Road Church of Christ, $11,551 with 17 sponsored walkers; First Baptist Church, $3,815 with eight sponsored walkers; and Trinity Friends Church, $2,875 with 14 sponsored walkers.

In addition to businesses, churches, and individual walkers, the PLC thanked Fortress band for once again providing worship music while walkers made their way around the two-mile course.

“It is great that, as a community, we are able to come together for a good cause and ministry, make a caring statement, and freely worship, all at the same time,” says Langdon.

There are several donors who made sure the walkers were well hydrated. Van Wert Manor provided water, a grant through Thrivent Financial for Lutherans provided water and snacks, and Cuppa Joe Corner, located in Once I Was, treated everyone to hot and iced coffee.

“Our community is amazing,” Langdon said. “The success of this Walk has nothing to do with any one person, but everything to do with many coming together to help us make a difference.”