VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee will be holding its annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 3, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert.

The meal includes spaghetti, garlic toast, and choice of salad or applesauce, a cookie, water, lemonade or coffee. The cost per meal is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carryout meals are available.

The 2017 Van Wert Peony Festival takes place the weekend of June 2-4.