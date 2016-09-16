Paul Nicholas Grilliot, 92, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

He was born June 27, 1924, in Yorkshire, to Clarence Leo and Elizabeth Justine (Frantz) Grilliot, who both preceded him in death. On November 21, 1953, he married the former Josephine Ann Inderrieden, she survives in Delphos.

He is survived by five children, Christina (Steve) Bergfeld of Iron Mountain, Michigan, Stephen (Teri) Grilliot of Rockford, Michigan, Ellen (Greg) Waterman of Ohio City, Timothy (Tracy) Grilliot of Findlay, and Gregory (Christina) Grilliot of Perrysburg; three brothers, Elmer Grilliot, Clarence (Doris) Grilliot, and Louis (Kathy) Grilliot; three sisters, Catherine Simons, Millie (Dick Goodall), and Helena (Wilf) Bruns; a sister-in-law, Thelma Grilliot; 10 grandchildren, Michael and Audrey Bergfeld, Nicholas and Jonathan Grilliot, Stacy and Jessica Waterman, Morgan and Brandon Grilliot, and Ross and Mitchell Grilliot; and one great-grandchild, Emery Grace Grilliot.

Seven brothers, Robert (Elsie), Ralph (Alma), Omer (Mary), Edward (Marie), Carl, Fred (Marge), and Martin Grilliot; four sisters, Marjorie (Otto) Kremer, Evelyn (Vernon) Hall, June (Herb) Schlarman, and Patricia (Ralph) Harlett; a brother-in-law, Noah Simons; one sister-in-law, Lois Grilliot; and one grandson, Brian Waterman, also preceded him in death.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as president of the parish council, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Versailles, a charter member of the Van Wert Council, and was a current member in Delphos, where he was a past grand knight and trustee.

He was a graduate of Versailles High School and Xavier University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Paul retired from teaching in 1981 from Lincolnview Local Schools, where he taught 21 years. He also taught two years at Lima St. John’s and five years at Fort Jennings. He took pride in all the years he spent teaching and was particularly dedicated to driver’s education. During his teaching career he also coached baseball, basketball, track, cross country, and wrestling. After retiring from teaching he became a social worker for four years in Van Wert and also worked as an investigator of guardianship for the elderly, which showed his passion for others. He was also a house parent for many children at the Marsh Foundation. He started the Juvenile Jury System in Van Wert County, where he was the main counselor.

Paul was an honorary member of the FFA and the National Honor Society at Lincolnview High School. Paul also served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II, where he earned the rank of staff sergeant. He completed 32 missions in Germany as a nose gunner/bombardier and was a combat instructor for his last eight missions.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, September 19, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a K of C service will be held at 7 p.m. and a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Parish Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, or State of the Heart Hospice.