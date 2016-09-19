Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert County Republican Party announces that Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will visit Van Wert on Monday, September 26, for a luncheon at Willow Bend Country Club.

Attorney General DeWine has taken the lead in combatting the opiate epidemic in Ohio. His “Drug Addiction Affects All Ohioans” is one of many initiatives addressing the state’s heroin crisis.

DeWine has served Ohio as state senator, U.S. representative, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, and now as Ohio’s attorney general. On May 26, DeWine announced his 2018 gubernatorial candidacy.

This GOP luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club. The cost is $10 per person and the public is invited.