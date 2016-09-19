Van Wert independent news

Off Stage Productions will open its 2016-2017 season with Drinking Habits by Tom Smith.

This two-act comedy, co-directed by Dan Bulau and Amy Shoppell, will have seven performances, starting with opening night on Saturday, October 8. Additional show dates are Sunday October 9; Friday, Saturday & and Sunday October 14-16; and Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 12:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees, all held at the Van Wert County Senior Center (220 Fox Road in Van Wert). A buffet style meal provided by Romer’s Catering of St. Henry will be served starting at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday, with a 1 p.m. meal and 2 p.m. show for Sunday matinees.

Remember to allow additional time if arriving from U.S. 127, as the intersection at Fox Road and Route 127 will likely be closed through the middle of October. As an alternative, theatregoers can reach the Senior Center by turning east on Fox Road at Ohio 118.

Drinking Habits features accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and a priest, but their presence, combined with the addition of a new nun, spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine, and secrets, are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

Area residents can join the cast and creative team and laugh out loud as they watch all of this action play out at the Convent of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing.

Cast members include Kecia Pontius as Sister Philamena, Mary Yackey as Sister Augusta, Daniel Sanderson as George, Jewell Kurtz as Mother Superior, Matt Krol as Paul, Amy McConn as Sally, Kelly Smith as Sister Mary Catherine, and Steve Bricker as Father Chenille.

Reservations for members open at 10 a.m. today and Wednesday, September 21, for the general public and are open daily. Reservations close at 6 p.m. each day, and can be made by calling 419.605.6708. Ticket prices are $28 for the dinner and show. Reservations must be secured with a credit card and any cancellations must be made by the Wednesday prior to show date (for full refund).

More information about Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions.