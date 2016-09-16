VW independent/submitted information

This is a big week at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio already with its season premiere on Sunday, September 18. But before that premier gets here, there is another excellent event to release for individual ticket sales.

Tickets are now on sale for the John Tesh Big Band Christmas presented by Bose, McKinney & Evans, LLP on Saturday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.

John Tesh and his Big Band Orchestra are “swinging” into town so area residents can “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”! On stage with 14 performers, Tesh will play favorite holiday tunes in the big band style, will treat the audience to piano solos, and will charm them with his engaging rapport with the audience.

Designed to delight all ages, this show is sure to entertain young and old alike. Tesh’s highly successful and varied career path includes a 10-year run as anchor of “Entertainment Tonight”; six hit public television specials, including his landmark “Live at Red Rocks” in 1994; a string of No. 1 radio hits; his popular nationally syndicated radio show “Intelligence for Your Life”, which has 14.5 million listeners; and a high profile advertising and marketing company.

His musical accolades since releasing his debut album Tour De France in 1988 include 7 million units in total sales; a Keyboard Magazine Award; a 2003 Grammy nomination for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for his double CD The Power of Love; and gold certification for his Live at Red Rocks album. With three gold albums, two Grammy nominations, and the nationally-syndicated “John Tesh Radio Show”, Tesh is known worldwide as a leading and respected figure in the entertainment industry.

This event will put a big band exclamation point on the Niswonger’s 2016 Christmas series.

This capstone Christmas event is presented by Bose, McKinney & Evans, LLP and supported by Bee Gee Realty. Let’s not forget about our Season Sponsors: Van Wert Federal, Statewide Ford, and Chuck & Karen Koch.

Tickets for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s 2016-2017 Ten Years of Wow! Season can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG 24/7, or through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.