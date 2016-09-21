Norma Joann (Feathers) Violet, 81, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born September 14, 1934, in Delphos, the daughter of Floyd and Ethel (Martin) Feathers, who both preceded her in death. On April 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Violet, who died June 26, 2001.

She is survived by five sons, Robert (Deborah) Violet of Lima; Wesley (Kristine) Violet of Dexter, Oregon; Howard (Lora) Violet of Delphos; Duane (Christine) Violet of Dover, and Trevor (Cynthia) Violet of Delphos. She is also survived by a brother, Fred (Wanda) Feathers of Spencerville, and one sister-in-law, Barbara Feathers of Delphos; 15 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, William and Paul Feathers, also preceded her in death.

Norma was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. Norma was a graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School and The Ohio State University, with a degree in elementary education. She retired from Spencerville Schools, where she had taught for 10 years. She loved to volunteer and was a Cub Scout den mother for five years, and a volunteer swim teacher for 10 years. Norma loved teaching children and listening to and caring for the elderly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos, with Pastor Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

