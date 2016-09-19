Montayne L. “Monnie” Ferris, 95 of Van Wert, died at 10:22 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2016, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 28, 1921, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Frank A. and Clara B. (Kolter) Abraham, who preceded her in death. On December 23, 1942, she married John M. Keirns. On July 17, 1965, she married Richard W. Ferris, who died July 13, 1986.

Mrs. Ferris was a 1939 graduate of Lima Central High School and worked in various clerical positions, including Lima City Loan and Duff Truck Line. Locally, she worked for Dr. John Benya and Van Wert Vision. She attended First Church of God in Van Wert, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Floozies, and was honored as a “Flower in Full Bloom” in 2010.

Monnie was very creative and loved sewing for her family, writing short stories, and doing pastel paintings and other artwork. She loved animals, bringing home dogs, cats, and even a raccoon named George.

Her legacy is one of faith, love, and humor, along with dignity and grace. We are proud that she passed these qualities on to her daughters, who in turn passed them on to their children. Her strong faith in God is something she was proud to share with her family, her friends, and anyone who knew her.

Family survivors include her daughters, Susan (John) Anderson, Kathy (Larry) Keltner, and Trayce (Randy) Thornell; nine grandchildren, Anne (David) Milam, Rachael Carlson, Jeremy (Amy) Carlson, Dave (Theresa) Carlson, Jason (Megan) Keltner, Amanda Keltner, Ashley (Nate) Dunn, Laura (Frankie) Bowen, and Nate Owens; and 12 great-grandchildren.

An infant daughter; her brother, Francis Abraham; and infant grandson also preceded her in death.

A celebration of Monnie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at First Church of God on South Harrison Street in Van Wert.

Visitation is an hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.