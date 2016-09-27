Print for later

Mary Lou Goodwin, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born June 9, 1929, in Hardin County, the daughter of Silas Ray and Evie Lena (Markham) Bailey, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard “Ernie” Goodwin, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Bekkie J. (Rolland) Mowery of Van Wert; one daughter-in-law, Belinda Goodwin of Celina; a sister, Laura Pauline Stewart of Iowa City, Iowa; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Randy E. Goodwin; two brothers; three sisters; and two great-grandchildren also preceded her in death.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.