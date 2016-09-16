Marilyn Kay (Jerome) Rodman, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:58 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2016, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born August 18, 1935, in Van Wert, the daughter of Daniel and Leo Winnieoka “Winnie” (Snyder) Jerome, who both preceded her in death. On July 24, 1955, she married Rex E. Rodman, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four grandchildren; a granddaughter-in-law; and six great-grandchildren.

Two children, Graydon E. Rodman and Brenda K. Price; nine siblings, Richard Jerome, Robert Jerome, Gwendolyn Knodel, Catherine Roth, Maynard Jerome, James Jerome, Graydon Jerome, Dan Jerome, and Paul Mason; and a grandchild, Allen Rodman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 30, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Dr. Seeyong Joseph Lee officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday, September 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Tuesday, September 30, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church or Gideons International.

