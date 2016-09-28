Linda L. Bower of Van Wert passed away at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 5, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of J. Edward and Ruth (Potter) Mollenkopf, who both preceded her in death.

In 1957, she married Jon Bower, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Stacy (George) Adam of Van Wert and Sally (Peter Tarqueno) Penn of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Dean (Susan) Mollenkopf of Middle Point; one sister, Phyllis Gay of Convoy; and three grandchildren, Dustin Penn and Nick and Alex Adam.

A brother, David Mollenkopf, also preceded her in death.

Linda retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after 33 years of service. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803, both in Van Wert, and Elks Lodge 1197 Auxiliary, also in Van Wert.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be conducted from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.